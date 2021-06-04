5 Big Movies from South That Are in Danger of Being Pushed

Southern films like Master, Uppena, Krack, and Vakeel Saab, which released earlier this year, were able to perform exceptionally well at the box office despite Covid-19 constraints. These films managed to rake in handsome amounts of money amid the Covid-19 pandemic because they were catering to homegrown audiences speaking regional languages and the majority of theatres were allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy down South. But many of the upcoming big-budget southern titles are expected to shift their release dates, considering they are pan-India projects dubbed in several languages. Let’s take a look at the five biggest pan-India films from the South that are in danger of being delayed:

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon, is scheduled to release on July 16. The original Kannada film will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, with a massive second wave of Covid-19 sweeping through India, it’s very difficult to say if the film will be able to hit the theatres as per its scheduled release. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of India’s most dreaded criminal, Rocky. After losing his mother at a very early age to poverty and sickness, Rocky develops an insatiable urge for power. And his pursuit for power leads him to the gold mines of Kolar, and a turf war ensues.

Radhe Shyam

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 30. However, if the situation doesn’t improve drastically by the end of this month, it seems very unlikely to keep its theatrical release date, at least without embracing some kind of OTT route or video-on-demand debut. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period romance set in the backdrop of Europe.

Liger

Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and marks Vijay Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. The film is expected to release in September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Last month, the makers postponed the release of its teaser indefinitely. A joint statement from production companies Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, and the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda was shared on social media. It said, “In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of LIGER.” This could mean that the makers might push the release date further in order to capture key Hindi markets like Maharashtra and Delhi.

RRR

Though the release date of RRR was announced at a time when the makers possibly thought things would get better, it’s not entirely unexpected that they shift the film to next year in the wait to make a maximum profit. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in the post-production stage. The producers of RRR are hoping to release the film worldwide on October 13. RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to play pivotal roles in the film.

Pushpa

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film Pushpa is slated to release in two parts. The multilingual action-thriller chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar recently said the first part of the movie is slated to release on August 13 with the second installment coming out in 2022. But that plan entirely depends on how quickly the ongoing second wave of coronavirus will be brought under control. Written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame, the film will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here