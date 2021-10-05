5 Biggest Splits of South Celebs Till Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Many celebrity splits have rocked the South film industry over the years. This past weekend, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that they were parting ways as husband and wife after four years of marriage. Samantha and Chaitanya had tied the knot in 2017; they first met back in 2010 on the sets of Gautham Menon’s Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement from Samantha and Chaitanya read.

The couple’s separation is, of course, not the first time a South celebrity split has dominated the headlines. This decade has given us some of the greatest romances, as well as some of the most devastating splits. Here, a look back at more high-profile South celebrity splits in recent history:

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva were the It couple of the late 2000s, so it shocked everyone when they parted ways in 2013. The pair fell in love while Prabhu was still married to Ramlath. It was barely a few years after their marriage that rumours of Prabhu being more than “just good friends" with Nayanthara started surfacing. When Prabhu Deva’s then-wife found out about his rumoured affair with Nayanthara, she reportedly filed several petitions alleging that the director-actor was not helping the family financially and emotionally because of his “extra-marital affair" with Nayanthara. On July 2, 2010, Prabhu and Ramlath parted ways legally. While many thought that Prabhu and Nayanthara would get married post his divorce, the duo’s relationship couldn’t survive the test of time and they called it quits, within a year of living-in together.

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty fell head over heels in love during the shoot of Kirik Party in which they played the lead roles. After a whirlwind romance, the duo got engaged in July 2017 in a grand ceremony. However, in 2018, Rashmika and Rakshit broke off their engagement which led to heartbreak for their fans. The couple was apparently facing compatibility issues and hence decided to part ways mutually. Several people had blamed Rashmika for their split. But Rakshit, via an official statement, had urged fans to let the actress be in peace.

Amala Paul and AL Vijay

Amala Paul and AL Vijay are not just two of the most popular stars of the south film industry but they were also once a favourite couple. It was while working on the 2011 film ‘Deiva Thirumagal’ that Amala and Vijay came close to each other. Almost after three years, the duo made their relationship official. They got married in June 2014 in Chennai. However, soon their marriage hit a rough patch. The two eventually got divorced in 2017 due to a disagreement between them. In 2019, Vijay got married for the second time to Dr Aishwarya. Vijay had earlier claimed that Amala and he got separated due to trust issues. During a television interview, Vijay’s father and ace South producer AL Alagappan had also blamed Dhanush for Amala and Vijay’s divorce. However, Amala had refuted the claims.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai

In 2012, Renu Desai grabbed many eyeballs after her separation from actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan married Renu Desai back in 2009 and parted ways after three years. The duo had a very public divorce that was in the headlines for months. Opening up about her marriage with Pawan Kalyan, she had earlier said, “I went into depression after the divorce and had to undergo counselling. It was a very stressful period for me. Being single for the last eight years and raising two children alone is depressing. But I had the support of my friends and family. It just goes to show that a woman doesn’t need a man to complete her." The ex-couple shares two children together- Akira Nandan and Aadya. Pawan Kalyan is now married to Anna Lezhneva. Renu was Pawan Kalyan’s second wife. He was previously married to Nandini.

Priyadarshan and Lissy

Former Malayalam actress Lissy had confirmed her separation from director Priyadarshan in 2014. They had been married for 24 years and the news sent shockwaves in the south film industry. In 2016, the duo had filed for divorce by mutual consent. They have two children from the marriage, daughter Kalyani and son Siddharth. When asked about why they got divorced, Priyadarshan had reportedly told Grihalakshmi magazine that it was “ego" that drove them apart.

