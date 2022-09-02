5 Bollywood Divas Who Fell in Love With Underworld Dons

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently faced with probably the biggest crisis of her career after being linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet filed against her stated that she knew of Sukesh’s criminal past. However, she overlooked it and indulged in financial transactions with him. Like Jacqueline, there have been several actresses whose names have been associated with criminals and the underworld in the past. Let’s explore:

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni is remembered, to this date, for her finest performances in films like Aashiq Awara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer and others. In 2000, she went missing and in the same year her connection with the underworld emerged. Her connection with drug lord Vicky Goswami dominated headlines for a long time.

Mandakini

Mandakini was also one of the renowned actresses of the tinsel town during the 80s. Besides her mesmerising performance in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini also remained in news for her linkup with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Anita Ayoob

Pakistani actress Anita Ayoob’s name also features on the list of divas connected with Dawood Ibrahim. It was also reported that Dawood’s henchmen shot dead producer Javed Siddique, who refused to cast Anita in a film. Anita had worked in many Indian and Pakistani films.

Sona Mastan

Sona Mastan Mirza was an actress in Hindi film industry during 70s and 80s. Her name was connected to gangster Haji Mastan. Haji fell in love with Sona due to her close resemblance to the late actress Madhubala. Sona got married to haji in 1984. The 2010 film, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, was reportedly based on their relationship.

Monica Bedi

Actress Monica Bedi had worked in Hindi films with several A-list actors like Govinda, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty and others. Besides films, she hogged the limelight for her link up with the underworld don Abu Salem. Salem was one of the accused in the 1993 Bomb Blast Case. The couple had reportedly married but separated after arrest.

