5 Bollywood Movies Based on True Crime to Watch During the Lockdown

The true-crime genre is fascinating and cinematic. From great thrillers inspired by real-life unsolved murders to the intriguing origin stories of criminal masterminds, we bring to you some of the best Bollywood films based on true crime stories.

Talvar

Meghna Gulzar’s thriller is based on the chilling double murder of 13 year-old Arushi Talvar and the domestic help Hemraj Banjade in 2008. The film changes the names of the lead characters but it's a very authentic cinematic portrayal of the gruesome crime.

The film features Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles and tells the story from three parallel points of view. It also asks hard questions about the efficiency of the authorities dealing with the case, and why it still remains one of the most infamous unsolved mysteries of the country.

No One Killed Jessica

Based on the shocking murder of Delhi model Jessica Lal, No One Killed Jessica is a story of the hard struggle to bring justice to Lal’s family. She was shot in the head by Manu Sharma after she refused to serve him in a club.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film starring Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji is a chilling tale of how money and power can try to cover up a seemingly open-and-shut case.

Main Aur Charles

This 2015 film by Prawaal Raman starring Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra is based on ‘bikini killer’ Charles Sobhraj. It is told from the perspective of an Indian cop, Amod Kanth, who handled the French serial killer’s case.

The film shows with tenacity, the lifestyle of this peculiar criminal, who even attained the celebrity status. Like infamous Ted Bundy, Charles was also charming and handsome and carefully manipulated his victims before killing them. He was also particularly known for his serpentine nature, with which he evaded the law several times.

Not A Love Story

Probably not the best movie ever, but it is quite a good depiction of a highly scandalous murder case. Ram Gopal Varma's film is based on the murder of Neeraj Grover by Emile Jerome Mathew and Maria Susairaj. Starring Mahie Gill, Deepak Dobriyal and Ajay Gehi, the film tells in graphic details how the murder took place and the horrifying way it was covered up.

Even though it didn't make much noise at the box office, it still has good performances.

The Stoneman Murders

Manish Gupta’s 2009 film is about a real-life serial killer called the "Stoneman" who terrorised Mumbai in the early ‘80s. This serial killer's victims were footpath dwellers, who were stoned to death in their sleep. Even though this case is unsolved and the identity of this killer has not yet been revealed, the film tries to weave facts with fiction to give a solution to this case.

Starring Kay Kay Menon and Arbaaz Khan, the film is a great thriller with mind-bending twists and turns.