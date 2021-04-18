5 Directors from South Who Remade Their Own Films in Hindi

S Shankar’s psychological action thriller Anniyan was a superhit on its release, and the director is all set to remake his blockbuster in Hindi with actor Ranveer Singh. While the expectations are high from the Hindi remake to live up to the mark of its original, we take a look at some of the regional directors who attempted a Bollywood remake of their originals.

Director G Ashok’s 2018 thriller Bhaagamathie had opened to pretty positive reviews and was considered by critics as a “well-packed thriller." His Hindi remake of the Tamil-Telegu bilingual film titled Durgamati had an OTT release owing to the pandemic. However, unlike the director’s original, this film opened to mixed to almost negative reviews.

Raghava Lawrence remade his 2011 horror comedy film Kanchana as Laxmii in 2020 which had Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Kanchana had opened to mixed reviews from critics but performed well in the box office. Similarly, Lakshmi opened to mixed to negative reviews as well. However, on its release, it had become the most-watched film on Disney+ Hotstar.

The 2013 romantic comedy film Ramaiya Vastavaiya was Prabhu Deva’s Hindi remake of his Telegu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. This film marked his debut as a director and was well received by the critics. Ramaiya Vastavaiya, while being criticised for its cliched plot, also had a similar reaction as the mindless romance managed to spark joy within the audience.

The Telegu film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Vanga was a superhit on its release and a box office success. Critics too gave a positive review to the film. However, its Hindi remake Kabir Singh received a lot of criticism and sparked debate for its misogynistic and sexist content. The other aspects of the film like Shahid Kapoor’s acting and the soundtrack were well received.

Director Siddique Ismail remade his Malayalam film Bodyguard in Hindi with the same name. The original film opened to good responses, and similarly, the remake was also considered an entertainment package. The film also marked Malayalam actress Nayantara’s comeback into films after four long years.

