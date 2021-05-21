5 Excellent Sci-fi Shows and Films to Watch in Anticipation of Solos

The upcoming sci-fi anthology Solos, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 21, has already created a lot of buzz. The series stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Constance Wu and Helen Mirren, who will each appear in different stories that are interconnected in the broader theme of science.

In anticipation of the show, we take a look at some excellent films and shows of the sci-fi genre.

Westworld

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld is a HBO show created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It is set in a futuristic theme park called Westworld, which is based on the “Wild West." Rich clients interact with android “hosts" who are programmed to serve these guests without harming them. However, the robots malfunction and all hell breaks loose. Starring James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and Aaron Paul, Westworld has won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations.

Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg’s 2018 film tells a story of a virtual reality video game that serves as an escape for many and becomes a medium for political upheaval. Set in 2045, where most people live in an impoverished, dystopian state, the trillionaire creator of a VR video game leaves his inheritance up for grabs. An orphaned teenager decides to take up this opportunity, not knowing his actions will lead to war, chaos and problems in the real world.

Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon is a series based on the 2002 novel by Richard K Morgan. Created by Laeta Kalogridis, the show is set in 300 years into the future. The premise of the show crosses dystopian, cyberpunk and mystery genres. New technologies in the future mean that people can change bodies and be brought back from the dead. The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda and Chris Conner among others.

Electric Dreams

Electric Dreams is a 10-episode anthology series which are based on the works of science fiction author Philip K Dick. With short stories that push the boundaries of our imagination, Electric Dreams is truly an engaging watch. The show infuses science and imagination to tell stories of telepaths, aliens, Dystopia, Utopia, humanoids, space armies and what not. It also boasts of a celebrated cast including Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin, Richard Madden, Benedict Wong among others.

Bloodshot

One of the most recent ventures into the virtual reality simulation genre, Bloodshot is essentially a superhero game where the protagonist fights for his independence. When a soldier wakes up from the dead, he realises that he has the superpower of quick regeneration. He uses this power to hunt down and take revenge upon his wife’s murderer but soon realises that he is nothing but a death machine living in a simulation to fight with his owner’s enemies. David SF Wilson’s cinematic adaptation of the Valiant comic series stars Vin Diesel, Guy Pierce and Eiza Gonzales.

