5 Famous Celebrity Siblings Who Ventured Into the Film Industry

Whenever the siblings of Bollywood stars have ventured into the world of acting, expectations have been higher. Some managed to grow out of the shadow of their famous sibling, others unfortunately just became another forgotten name. Recently, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother, has started working on a short film Zero Kilometer which will be followed by his directorial debut with the film Bole Chudiyan. While all eyes are set on the established actor’s brother, we take a look at some other celebrity siblings who ventured into films.

Anand Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda has already established himself as a promising actor in the South with hits like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam to his name. Following his brother’s footsteps, Anand Devarakonda made his film debut in the Telugu film industry in 2019 with KVR Mahendra’s Dorasaani. The film opened to good reviews and Anand’s performance was hailed by the critics. He then went on to appear in the comedy-drama Middle Class Melodies.

Luv Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Sadiyaan, and also appeared in the 2018 film Paltan. His debut film was not a hit but it did not fetch the actor completely negative reviews. His second film too failed to leave its mark but it gave Sinha a little more attention. The actor also tried his hands in politics and contested the 2020 Bihar legislative assembly elections. Unfortunately, he could not win.

Aparshakti Khurana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti Khurana made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 hit film Dangal. Since then his career has seen an upward graph with projects like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Wo and Rajma Chawal. He is gearing up for the release of Satram Ramani’s upcoming film Helmet. Within this short period of time, Aparshakti has managed to prove himself as a rising star of our times.

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor has three films to his credit till now-Mirzya, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs AK. His first two films failed to be box office success but he was recognised as an actor and managed to grab eyeballs with his performance, which was considered praiseworthy by critics. In Ak vs Ak, he played a fictionalised version of himself where his exaggerated actions became a highlight of the film.

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal is Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother. Although his Bollywood debut Sunshine Music Tours and Travels was a box office flop, it was followed by Akshay Kumar’s Gold which catapulted him into the spotlight. He also has a moderately successful OTT venture with mini-series like Chukyagiri, and The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. He currently has a couple of films lined up.

