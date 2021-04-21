5 Feel-Good Films You Can Watch During These Trying Times

An entire year has passed since we have been confined to our homes, owing to the global pandemic. This year feels like a replica of the previous one with cases surging and tension looming over our heads. So, here we made a list of some feel-good classics that can lift up your mood in these trying times.

A 12-year-old who aspires to be a musician is accidentally transferred to the Land of the Dead, where he discovers the secrets of his ancestors and meets his deceased musician great-great-grandfather. The boy convinces the deceased to help him return to his family and reverse his family’s ban on music. This Pixar Animation Studios’ production will give you bursts of laughter and manage to make you teary at the same time.

Music and Lyrics is a relatable romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore. Their characters come together when they have to write a song for a pop star. The duo gradually falls in love with, lots of songs and music weaved into their story. Watch this if you are looking for a heartfelt romantic flick.

This coming of age film can remind you of your adolescent days and teenage romance. It follows an introverted teenager’s journey of high school, who is taken under the wings of two seniors. The film shows his struggles as he is still coping up with the death of his best friend.

Another coming-of-age film, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa shows the struggle of a quintessential middle-class man who aims at doing something in life but is also in love with someone who doesn’t love him back. This is a beautiful story about acceptance and letting go of things that are not in your hand, only to realize that better things are waiting in line.

Real-life father-son duo Will Smith and Jaden Smith plays on-screen father and son in this beautiful tale of love and bonding. Based on the life of Chris Gardner, this Gabriele Muccino directorial follows a struggling salesman who takes custody of his son and leaves his job to train as a stockbroker.

