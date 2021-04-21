5 Female Characters Changing Indian TV Shows for the Better

Indian TV has changed a lot in terms of its content, mainly in case of female characters. They have moved from tradition-bound homemakers to single mothers, exploring modern-day themes like IVF, etc. Here are a few strong female characters on Indian TV that are a departure from the stereotypical portrayals.

Anupamaa is the story of a woman who deals with her husband’s extra-marital affair. It features Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles and focuses on how Anupamaa (Rupali) works towards building her own identity – one not necessarily tied to her role as a wife and mother.

Young medical student Sai is forced to marry a police officer in front of her father’s death bed. Her husband’s family turns out to be orthodox and wants her to stay home. But she doesn’t give up on her dream and fights for her rights.

Being a ‘molkki (purchased bride)’ herself, Purvi fights for other ‘mollki’ brides who are sexually abused in their families. She was once put in front of hungry wild dogs as a punishment for saving a ‘molkki’ bride and sending her in-laws to jail. Still it did not make her step back from doing what is right.

We were waiting for a female character like Ishqi for a long time. The way she speaks her mind, questions gender norms is something that was missing on the small screen. Moreover, she is about to get married and still isn’t shown as a shy girl whose life revolves around her in-laws.

Alia, played by Sukriti Kandpal, is the first IVF mother on Indian TV. Sometimes it gets difficult for her to manage between work and being a single mother, but she doesn’t give up or regret her decision at any point.

