5 Films Based on Addiction to Stream Ahead of Another Round

Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg bagged the Best International Feature Film award at the 93rd Academy Awards and is all set to have its OTT release on May 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen and Magnus Millang, the film follows four high school teachers who, as part of a bizarre experiment, decided to consume alcohol on a daily basis to see how it affects their professional rounds. While it does a good job in depicting alcoholism and addiction, here are some more films that share the same theme.

Leaving Las Vegas

One of the most underrated films of Nicolas Cage, and the one that fetched him an Oscar, follows the story of a suicidal alcoholic, Ben Sanderson. After losing his family and job, Ben decides to move to Las Vegas to drink himself to death. However, fate has another plan for him as he falls in love with a sex worker in Vegas. The story is based on a semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by John O’Brien, who unfortunately took his life after signing away the film rights to his novel.

Withnail and I

Directed by Bruce Robinson and loosely based on his life, the film is a black comedy that chronicles the journey of two unemployed and alcoholic actors Withnail and I, who goes to the former’s uncle’s cottage for a holiday. Their holiday takes a disastrous turn but the film ends up being one of the best comedy films of its time.

Smashed

James Ponsoldt’s Smashed tells a story of an alcoholic couple Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Charlie Hannah (Aaron Paul) whose lives take a complicated turn when Kate decides to go sober. Apart from dealing with alcoholism, she also faces the challenge of rebuilding her marriage. The film does a praiseworthy job in dealing with a sensitive issue like addiction and the attempts to get out of it.

The Land Of Steady Habits

After leaving his wife and a good job to fulfil his lust for life, Anders Harris (Ben Mendelsohn) comes face to face with the struggles of the world and eventually befriends a drug addict teen. As he becomes responsible for the reckless behaviour of the teen, he reevaluates his life. The film is directed by Nicole Holofcener and is based on a novel of the same name by Ted Thompson.

Half Nelson

A middle school student and her teacher form an unlikely friendship when the former discovers that the latter is addicted to drugs. While portraying the teacher’s problem with addition and his disbelief in rehabilitation, it also shows the turmoils in the teenager’s life whose parents are divorced. Directed by Ryan Fleck and written by Fleck and Anna Boden, Half Nelson stars Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps and Anthony Mackie in pivotal roles.

