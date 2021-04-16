5 Films Based on Videos Games You Can Stream Ahead of Mortal Kombat

There have been quite a few attempts of adapting popular video games into movies-with a few successful ones and rest not up to the mark. As Mortal Kombat is all set to release, fans are eager to know whether the new film would also have a cult status.

Here is a list of some of the films based on popular video games that you can stream ahead of Mortal Kombat:

Street Fighter (1994)

One of the earliest video game-inspired Hollywood films, Street Fighter is based on the game series of the same name by Capcom. Directed by Steven E de Souza, it follows Colonel Guile in his attempt to bring down a military dictator. The film opened to immensely positive reviews and was a huge commercial success. A reboot and a television series followed with the former performing poorly and the latter being a hit.

Resident Evil (2002)

Loosely based on the video game series of the same name by Capcom, Resident Evil is an action film that stars Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez and Eric Mabius in pivotal roles. It is based on a group of people trying to contain the outbreak of a virus at a secret facility. It has been followed by five more films so far.

DOOM (2005)

This Dwayne Johnson-starrer science fiction film is based on the video game series of the same name, which is produced by id Software. It revolves around a group of Marines sent to Mars on a rescue mission. The film did not open to positive reviews, but a second live-action film Doom: Annihilation followed and earned better reviews.

Ace Attorney (2012)

Ace Attorney is a Japanese comedy-drama by Takashi Miike that follows an inexperienced attorney pitted against a prosecutor who is at the top of his game. It is based on the video game called Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney published by Capcom. The film opened to good response with some critics hailing it as one of the best video game adaptations.

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

This action film is based on the video game series of the same name published by Ubisoft. The film’s plot takes us to the Spanish Inquisition where Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) gets to experience the adventures of his ancestors before embarking on his own journey. The characters of the film are set in the same universe as the game but the film attempted at telling a completely new story.

