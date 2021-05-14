5 Films in Which Salman Khan Played a Cop and Their Box Office Result

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has just released. The film has been receiving mix reviews, however, his fans have already declared it a ‘blockbuster’ on Twitter.

Besides being able to watch the actor in action after a long wait, him playing the role of a cop has added to the excitement. While his character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg is very famous, it is not the only film that saw him in a cop’s role. The actor has earlier played a police inspector in Wanted and also Garv and some other films.

As Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has dropped and with his hybrid release, it will be difficult to know how the film has performed in terms of revenue. We have listed his past films, where he played a cop and their box-office collection.

Garv: Pride and Honour (2004)

Salman Khan played cop in 2004 film Garv: Pride and Honour, along with his brother, actor Arbaaz Khan and veteran actor Amrish Puri. The film saw Salman Khan playing an honest cop for the last time. The Puneet Issar-directorial had collected 14 crore.

Wanted (2009)

Salman Khan’s performance as an undercover cop who disguises himself as a gangster in Wanted, is considered as one of the best by him. He was paired opposite actress Ayesha Takia. Helmed by Prabudeva, the movie did a business of 60.24 crore.

Dabangg (2010)

From Dabangg, Salman Khan became famous as a rowdy cop Chulbul Pandey. The movie also marked Bollywood debut of actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrugan Sinha. Directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, the film earned 141. 24 crore.

Dabangg 2 (2012)

After the success of Dabangg, Salman Khan returned as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 2. The second installment was directed by his brother, Arbaaz Khan who also made his directorial debut with the film. The second installment also did a business of 149.52 crore.

Dabangg 3 (2019)

Salman Khan was last seen in the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey. The movie marked Bollywood debut of actress Saiee Manjrekar and late veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna. While the movie was not as good as the first one, it collected 134.79 crore.

Additionally, Salman Khan will next be seen playing a cop who is on a mission to end gang wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction in Antimn, co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here