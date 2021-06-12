5 Films Portraying a Strong Father-Child Bond to Stream Ahead of Fatherhood

Netflix’s upcoming release Fatherhood follows a father’s struggle in raising his daughter after his wife’s unexpected death. While the Paul Weitz directorial promises a touching portrayal of the bond between a father and a daughter, here are some other films based on the father-children bond that you can watch ahead of Fatherhood.

Paa

It follows the story of a 12-year-old-boy Auro with a rare genetic disorder that makes him look way older than his actual age. He lives with his mother who keeps his father Amol’s identity a secret from him. Once Auro meets him, the film explores the bond between Amol and his dying son, and how they make the last few days memorable. Directed by R Balki, Paa sees Amitabh Bachchan in the role of the son, while his real-life son Abhishekh Bachchan plays his on-screen dad.

Piku

This one captures the love-hate relationship we share with our parents, through the daily banters between the titular character (Deepika Padukone) and her father (Amitabh Bachchan), and their mutual annoyance and concern towards each other. The Shoojit Sircar directorial stands out for depicting the duo’s imperfections with a realistic view, yet bringing out the underlying beauty of the relationship between a father and a daughter.

Chhichhore

It is a heart-wrenching film about a father’s attempt to save his suicidal son. After his son attempts to take his life, Anirudh reminiscences his college life and brings them together to tell his son the tale of their group that was branded as losers. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is one of the last films of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Drishyam

We have heard time and again that parents can go to any extent to protect their children. This film shows exactly to which extent a father can go to save her adopted daughter, including coming up with a master plan to save her from murder accusations. Directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam is the remake of a Malayalam film of the same name and stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Chachi 420 (1997)

Another film that shows the extents our parents can go for us, minus the murder mystery. After an ugly separation from his wife (Tabu), Jaiprakash (Kamal Haasan) disguises as a female nanny and applies for a job at his in-laws’ house, in an attempt to spend time with his daughter every day. Apart from depicting the beautiful journey between a father and daughter, Chachi 420 also keeps the audience in splits due to its comical elements.

