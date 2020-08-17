5 Films That Prove Nishikant Kamat Had A Style Of His Own

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat has died due to liver related complications. He was admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad.

Nishikant is known for giving some of the biggest hits to the world of cinema. He made his directorial debut with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, which went on to a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He has also worked in Bollywood for movies like Drishyam, Force, Madaari and Rocky Handsome.

As the film industry prays tribute to the late filmmaker, here are the top five films by him that you can watch:

1. Drishyam: The 2015 thriller was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The movie starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead role.

2. Force: The 2011-movie starred John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles. The film also marked the debut of Vidyut Jammwal. It was a remake of Tamil hit Kaakha Kaakha, depicting the story of a dutiful cop who chases a dreaded gangster.

3. Madaari: Kamat also got the opportunity to work with late actor Irrfan. The film was co-produced by Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar. The movie also starred Vishesh Bansal, Jimmy Shergill, Tushar Dalvi and Nitesh Pandey.

4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Another of Kamat’s gems is the 2008 thriller film Mumbai Meri Jaan, depicting the aftermath of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. It starred Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Irrfan, Paresh Rawal and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles.

5. Rocky Handsome: The action thriller was Kamat stepping into the shoes of an actor. He played the role of a drug dealer in the film. John Abraham and Diya Chalwad were seen in lead roles.