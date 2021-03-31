5 Films That Seek Inspiration from Female Athletes

The year 2021 will see quite a few sports films at the box office including Liger, Jersey and Indian women’s cricket team’s captain Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu. Recently, filmmaker Amol Gupte released the biographical film Saina based on Badminton player Saina Nehwal’s life. With all these sports dramas lined up, we take a look at some of the sports biopics made on female athletes or films which have a female athlete in the lead.

Here’s a look at some of these successful Indian films focusing on sportswomen:

Saand ki Aankh is based on Chandro Tomar (Shooter Dadi) and Prakashi Tomar (Revolver Dadi), played by Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu respectively. They both are octogenarian sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film follows the life of the duo and shows how these two women encouraged other women in the country by showcasing their sharpshooting skills at the age of 60. The Tomar sisters rediscovered themselves when they were way past their youth. Chandro Tomar went on to win more than 30 national championships since she learnt shooting in 1999 when she was already in her 60s. Prakashi, on the other hand, has more than 25 national and international championships in her bag.

Kony is a Bengali sports drama directed by Saroj Dey and adapted from a novel of the same name by writer Moti Nandi. It tells the story of coach Khidda (Soumitra Chatterjee) and his trainee Kony (Sriparna Banerjee). Khidda selects Kony from a Kolkata slum to groom her for the Bengal Swimming team so that she can compete at the National Swimming Championship. However, their journey is not a smooth one as they come face to face with politics and poverty.

As the name suggests, this is a biographical film on boxer Mary Kom. Directed by Omung Kumar, it shows Mary Kom’s (played by Priyanka Chopra) journey of becoming a boxer and captures her life events till the 2008 World Boxing Championship in Ningbo in which she emerged victorious.

Irudhi Suttru or Saala Khadoos (Hindi language release) is a Tamil language sports drama by Sudha Kongara which follows a boxing coach (R Madhavan) in his journey to train a fisherwoman (Ritika Singh) into becoming a boxer. After quitting boxing himself following a fallout with the authorities, he now wants to fulfil his dreams through the girl. The story sees love, betrayal, deception, sibling rivalry but the coach-trainee duo emerges out victoriously.

Nitesh Tiwari’s film Dangal takes inspiration from the Phogat family of wrestlers in Haryana. Aamir Khan essays the character of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become wrestlers. Babita won the gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also bagged a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships. Meanwhile, her sister Geeta won the first-ever gold medal in wrestling for India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.