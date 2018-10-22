English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Films that Showcased the Other Side of the Gruesome World War I
As First World War marks a century, here are 5 films that delved deep into what happened among the warring nations and how it affected the humanity.
Image Courtesy: Gupta Gautama/ Twitter, Still from the movie War Horse (YouTube)
World War I was one of the major events that shook mankind. Originated in Europe, the war lasted from July, 1914 to November, 1918. Filmmakers across the globe have tried to capture the essence of the events that changed the world forever.
As First World War marks a century, here are 5 films that delved deep into what happened among the warring nations and how it affected the humanity at large.
Paths of Glory
The film starring Kirk Douglas as Colonel Dax is a narration of a soldier’s dilemma while motivating others for a bloody war. Douglas plays the commanding officer of French soldiers who decide to discontinue a suicidal attack. He later tries to shield them against the charge of cowardice during court-martial.
A Very Long Engagement
A lot many love stories would have succumbed to death in the first World War. A Very Long Engagement is about a young woman's frantic search for her fiancé who might have been killed during the war. The film got two Academy nominations at Oscars for best art direction and best cinematography.
War Horse
Set before and during World War I, War House is the journey of Joey, a horse raised by a teenager Albert. Later the horse is bought by the British Army leading him to come across a number of individuals and owners in the region of Europe. In the process, he experiences the tragedies of the war around him.
The Red Baron
Released in 2008, The Red Baron is an action film about the World War I fighter pilot Manfred von Richthofen, popularly known as 'Red Baron'. He is considered the master of the war with 80 air combat victories.
The Spy in Black
Showing the life of a spy in World War 1, a German U-boat commander is ordered to lead a mission to attack the British Fleet. She disguised herself as a local schoolteacher who equips crucial information connecting with a disgraced Royal Navy officer. How the information is passed and the captain losing his life is a tale of suspense.
