5 Grace Marks, Half-Day Leave If You Watch Trivikrama in Cinemas: Karnataka Professor

Trivikrama, the debut film of Crazy Star Ravichandran's youngest son Vikram, is set to release on June 24.

Entertainment Bureau

People get excited and make plans with friends when their favourite actor’s movie hits the theatres. A Karnataka professor, though, took it too far by promising 5 grace marks as well as half a day’s leave for students to go to cinemas and watch Vikram Ravichandran-starrer Trivikrama.

Trivikrama is set to release on June 24 with high expectations. This Sandalwood film is much awaited by the fans and has already seen a lot of publicity. The film is especially being talked about in Belgaum, Karnataka, where the professor made this statement.


It’s also the debut film of Crazy Star Ravichandran’s youngest son, Vikram. Akanksha Sharma and Akshara Gowda play his love interests in the film.

Model-turned-actor Akanksha Sharma rose to prominence with her singles Do Din and Jugunu.

Rohit Roy, who will play a major part in the film, is also making his Kannada debut. Santhosh Rai Pathaje and Guru Prashanth Rai handled the film’s cinematography, and Arjun Janya composed the music. Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Tulasi, Shivamani, and Adi Lokesh play supporting roles in Trivikrama.

first published:June 17, 2022, 14:48 IST