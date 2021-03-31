movies

5 Highlights from Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK Session on Social Media

From giving career advice to his fans to speaking on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on social media was a fun one for the netizens.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a #AskSRK session on social media recently. It was long coming and his fans could not be happier to hear from their favourite star.

As the session has concluded, we take a look at top five highlights during Shah Rukh’s interaction with fans on social media.

SRK on Salman Khan

When a fan asked SRK about Salman, he said, “As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!" The two superstars have shot for Pathan film recently.

SRK on friends in Bollywood

SRK had a witty response when a fan asked him about his friends in Bollywood. Answering to a question that read, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee with Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?" SRK said, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain."

SRK names Aamir Khan’s best movies

Shah Rukh said that Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dangal, Lagaan and 3 Idiots are some of his favourite Aamir Khan films.

SRK gives career advice

SRK got candid with a fan who shared that he was confused about his career at 23. SRK said, “Age is a number….work hard and it will all happen well. I started in films at 26 if that helps. Just don’t waste your years that’s all."

SRK on sequel of his ‘box office failure’

When a fan asked SRK about making a sequel to Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK trashed the idea saying, “Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain???"

SRK has been away from the silver screen for three years now. His next movie Pathan is set for 2022 release.

first published:March 31, 2021, 14:52 IST