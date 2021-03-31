5 Highlights from Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK Session on Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a #AskSRK session on social media recently. It was long coming and his fans could not be happier to hear from their favourite star.

As the session has concluded, we take a look at top five highlights during Shah Rukh’s interaction with fans on social media.

When a fan asked SRK about Salman, he said, “As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!" The two superstars have shot for Pathan film recently.

As always bhai toh bhai hi hai! https://t.co/DS8wbcSjpp— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

SRK had a witty response when a fan asked him about his friends in Bollywood. Answering to a question that read, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee with Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?" SRK said, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain."

Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain. https://t.co/AOfR4gH09T— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh said that Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dangal, Lagaan and 3 Idiots are some of his favourite Aamir Khan films.

Raakh QSQT Dangal Lagaan 3 Idiots https://t.co/5DrnHkDFBM— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

SRK got candid with a fan who shared that he was confused about his career at 23. SRK said, “Age is a number….work hard and it will all happen well. I started in films at 26 if that helps. Just don’t waste your years that’s all."

Age is a number….work hard and it will all happen well. I started in films at 26 if that helps. Just don’t waste your years that’s all. https://t.co/9lcBqsY6yZ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

When a fan asked SRK about making a sequel to Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK trashed the idea saying, “Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain???"

Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain??? https://t.co/9JmBkCO52T— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

SRK has been away from the silver screen for three years now. His next movie Pathan is set for 2022 release.