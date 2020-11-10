5 Hilarious Mockumentaries to Watch if You Love Borat

Recently, Sacha Baron Cohen starred in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2006 mockumentary. Mockumentaries, as a tool to portray comedy and satire, have always hooked the audience, and shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation are some of the biggest examples of that.

This week, we recommend to you some of the most outrageous, hilarious and chaotic mockumentaries that will literally make you laugh out loud, multiple times.

Take a look at the films below:

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Usually when you are watching a mockumentary, you prepare yourself for some form of chaotic content. What We Do in the Shadows exceeds expectations. One of the most hilarious, chaotic and memorable films there is, WWDITS quickly becomes one of your favorite films of all time. Taika Waititi, who is now an Oscar-winner, made full, unabashed use of his quirky sense of humour when he starred in and co-directed this film with Jemaine Clement in 2014. If you are a massive fan of the supernatural genre, you will forget your old favourites, if you aren't, this film will entertain you just the same. Jonathan Brugh, Ben Fransham, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Stu Rutherford, and Jackie van Beek also star in lead roles along with Waititi and Clement.

Best in Show (2000)

Long before Sacha Baron Cohen, filmmaker Christopher Guest started making mockumentaries with fundamentally the same cast in different ridiculous scenarios. It is very hard to pick the best film he has ever made, since the list starts from This is Spinal Tap in 1984 to as recent as Mascots in 2016. However, we recommend Best in Show because it is one of the best. 5 different families train their dogs for a National-level dog show which becomes too cutthroat for the audience's comfort. Extremely hilarious and adorned with an amazingly funny cast, including Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, Best in Show is a must-watch movie.

Bruno (2009)

Borat and Borat 2 aren't the only mockumentaries Sacha Baron Cohen has starred in. In 2009 he created, co-wrote and starred as a gay Austrian fashion reporter, who gets fired from his show and moves to USA to become "the biggest Austrian superstar since Hitler." The actor goes truly unhinged in this one and even watching Borat cannot prepare you for how chaotic it truly is. In true Baron Cohen fashion, Bruno too, leaves you with a lesson learnt. Directed by Larry Charles, Bruno is a must watch for all mockumentary fans.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

The musical band/ comedy trio The Lonely Island, consisting of Brooklyn 99's Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, made a mockumentary about the flashy life of a pop-star with some embellishments based on their own camaraderie. Jorma and Akiva directed it, whereas Andy co-wrote the film. It wasn't a big success when it first released, but over the last four years has gained a cult-classic status. Popstar is a hilarious satire on a singer's life and how his ego makes his career and life come crashing down, publicly. There is also a series of celebrity cameos, from Mariah Carey to Michael Sheen which are amazing to watch as they're playing themselves but highly caricatured. The film also leaves a sweet after-taste, as deep down it's a tale about friendship.

7 Days in Hell (2015)

7 Days in Hell is the kind of a film that at first seems to be too painful to watch, but eventually the ridiculousness of it all grows on you. Serena and Venus Williams' adopted white brother Aaron Williams (Andy Samberg) and British tennis prodigy Charles Poole (Kit Harington) have a hellish tennis match that lasts for 7 days. Many familiar stars pop up now and then to talk about these player's backstories, and there are too many ex-SNL members/improv comedians to count. On the other side are some of the most serious British actors, who don't take themselves seriously at all. The result is chaotic and a thoroughly enjoyable experience.