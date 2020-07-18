5 Hindi TV Shows That Went Off Air During Lockdown

The shootings of films, TV shows and web series was put on hold from March 19 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, now the shootings have been resumed with new set of rules and regulations.
However, the last three months have not been good for some TV actors as well as shows. Some of the popular shows were terminated during the lockdown due to different reasons and will not make a return with fresh episodes on the small screen.
Here are such shows:
Beyhadh 2
The second season of Beyhadh starring Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry got terminated during the lockdown. The first part featured Jennifer and Khushal Tandon in the lead roles. In the second season, Rudra (Shivin) and MJ (Ashish) joined Maya (Jennifer). Maya’s conviction of going as far as it takes her to reach her goal fascinated the audience.
Patiala Babes
Launched in November 2018, Patiala Babes starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saisha Bajaj, Paridhi Sharma, Aniruddh Dave and Saurabh Raj Jain, is another show that was axed due to the lockdown. The last episode was aired on March 27, 2020.
Vidya
Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja's show that premiered in September 2019, was also discontinued during the lockdown.
"Good Bye VIDYA. On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminated with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M," the show's producer Mahesh Pandey wrote on Instagram.
Good Bye VIDYA 🙏 On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya’s story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It’s a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise. Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things. Vidya was my 1st solo production. People often say that you love your first child the most, and on the same thought, Vidya will always be very special for us all at Mahesh Pandey Productions. Thank You Team Colors and especially Swati, Sakshi, Arjya, Harsha, Ramya and Navin ... You guys have been with me through thick and thin in this journey. I want to take a moment to thank Manisha Sharma ji, for trusting me and letting me make a show which no other channel was ready to make. Thank You Team Vidya at Mahesh Pandey Productions (from the Actors to the Spotboys. I am a little emotional, hence I am not writing any names, as I don’t want to miss out on any.) you have been my strength and my support. I hope you will keep supporting me and this company so that we can keep making good content. Thank You Team Vidya Fans. For your relentless support. As dusk hits the shores of Vidya, a new day is dawning with our new show. I hope you keep supporting us there too. Thank you Piyush Gupta, for everything. My Family, Thank You for your love. No one can repay what their parents have done for them. I just bow down to get their blessings so that I can keep walking. Madhu Pandey, we are to complete 9 years of togetherness. You have been my biggest support. Thank You. Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS I NOT THE END YET We shall meet again, soon!👍 Jai Durga Maiyaan 🙏 Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ...❤️
Nazar 2 Gul Khan's supernatural show starring Monalisa, Shruti Sharma and Sheezan Mohd, also went off air. Gul confirmed the news on social media. She wrote, "Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! to many more to come.’’
Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! 💖💖💖 to many more to come ! A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on
Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
The show starring Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja and Debattama Saha, was also put on hold due to lockdown but later it was announced that it won't return to the small screen at all. This is the third Sony TV’s show after Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes to get axed during the lockdown.
Additionally, in May, Ekta Kapoor said that season 4 will be called off soon. In an update, Ekta had announced that a new season, that is Naagin 5, was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that the fourth installment will be given a proper send off. The show features Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.