5 Hindi TV Shows That Went Off Air During Lockdown

The shootings of films, TV shows and web series was put on hold from March 19 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, now the shootings have been resumed with new set of rules and regulations.

However, the last three months have not been good for some TV actors as well as shows. Some of the popular shows were terminated during the lockdown due to different reasons and will not make a return with fresh episodes on the small screen.

Here are such shows:

Beyhadh 2

The second season of Beyhadh starring Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry got terminated during the lockdown. The first part featured Jennifer and Khushal Tandon in the lead roles. In the second season, Rudra (Shivin) and MJ (Ashish) joined Maya (Jennifer). Maya’s conviction of going as far as it takes her to reach her goal fascinated the audience.

Patiala Babes

Launched in November 2018, Patiala Babes starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saisha Bajaj, Paridhi Sharma, Aniruddh Dave and Saurabh Raj Jain, is another show that was axed due to the lockdown. The last episode was aired on March 27, 2020.

Vidya

Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja's show that premiered in September 2019, was also discontinued during the lockdown.

"Good Bye VIDYA. On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminated with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M," the show's producer Mahesh Pandey wrote on Instagram.

Nazar 2 Gul Khan's supernatural show starring Monalisa, Shruti Sharma and Sheezan Mohd, also went off air. Gul confirmed the news on social media. She wrote, "Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! to many more to come.’’

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

The show starring Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja and Debattama Saha, was also put on hold due to lockdown but later it was announced that it won't return to the small screen at all. This is the third Sony TV’s show after Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes to get axed during the lockdown.

Additionally, in May, Ekta Kapoor said that season 4 will be called off soon. In an update, Ekta had announced that a new season, that is Naagin 5, was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that the fourth installment will be given a proper send off. The show features Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.