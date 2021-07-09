5 Iconic Moments of Black Widow From Previous Films of Marvel Cinematic Universe

After a long delay owing to the pandemic, two years to be precise, Marvel’s superhero Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff’s standalone film has finally seen the light of the day. Here, we take a walk down the memory lane and revisit some of the most iconic moments of the superhero played by Scarlett Johansson from her previous MCU films.

Fight Sequence with the Russians- Avengers

The first Avengers movie showed us what Natasha Romanoff is capable of even before the other Avengers could flaunt their skills in a battle with otherworldly creatures. Initially, it seems that a tied up Natasha is succumbing to the Russians who are interrogating her harshly. The twist is that it is her who has been controlling the entire thing from the beginning and with a blink of an eye, we suddenly see her spinning and kicking her way out of the bondage.

Tricking Loki- Avengers

A lot has been said about the notorious and manipulative ways of the God of Mischief- Loki. At times even Thor couldn’t tell apart his lies from the truth and we really can’t blame him here for trusting his beloved brother again and again. However, Natasha knew her way around the trickster god. In the first instalment of Avengers, what seems to be a regular routine of Loki manipulating the ones around him, totally takes a U-turn when Natasha traps him in her web of words to extract valuable information from him. Fighting is not the only skill Natasha Romanoff has!

Battle with Proxima Midnight- Avengers: Infinity War

The children of the Mad Titan Thanos have time and again proved they are no less than the Avengers when it comes to throwing punches. When Wanda Maximoff was cornered by Proxima Midnight in the fight sequence in Wakanda, we saw one of the coolest superhero entries. As she was taunting Wanda for having to die alone, we hear a voice-over saying, “She is not alone", and as the camera pans, we see Natasha Romanoff ready to pack a punch, and have her friend’s back, like she always does. That particular scene was also remarkable as it had a brief yet powerful moment of the three powerful ladies- Wanda, Natasha and Okoye-uniting on the battlefield to show how it is done.

Natasha and Bruce’s relationship- Avengers: Age of Ultron

Natasha and Bruce’s moments of affection might have been very limited in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that didn’t stop the fans from pinning their hopes on them, simply because of how genuine they were. One cannot forget how Natasha provided Bruce with the strength he needed simultaneously having a calming effect on his alter ego, Hulk. When they were falling in love, a series of misfortunes landed Bruce in a foreign world, with no one having any knowledge of his whereabouts.

Natasha’s Death- Avengers: Endgame

When Natasha Romanoff had joined the squad, she was a lone wolf. Her gradual bond and journey with the Avengers were presented smoothly in the course of the three phases of the Marvel movies and the one closest to her was undoubtedly Clint Barton. It is understandable from their conversations about a Budapest mission that their relationship goes a long way back. It was only befitting that Hawkeye who was tasked to kill Natasha, was the one she died protecting. Natasha’s sacrifice in the Avengers: Endgame ensured that the ones who are left have that one last chance of reuniting with their families, bringing her character to a complete circle.

