5 Indian Movies Where God Appeared as a Character

Cinema has successfully blurred the the lines between reality and fiction. Many actors in India and abroad have got the opportunity to play the character of God in films. We take a look at India films where God appeared as a character and the actors who played such role.

Akshay Kumar in Oh My God

Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna in Oh My God, which saw the battle between spirituality and man. While Kanji (Paresh Rawal) files a case in court against God, the divine manifests himself and helps his cause.

Amitabh Bachchan in God Tussi Great Ho

Inspired by Hollywood film Bruce Almighty where a complaining common man is granted God’s powers for a brief period of time, God Tussi Great Ho filed to impress fans. However, Amitabh Bachchan revived the role Morgan Freeman played in the original film.

Mohan Joshi in Deool Band

Mohan Joshi appears as Swami Samartha in Deeol Band, which deals with science and spirituality. Swami Samartha has a sense of humour unlike Dr Raghav Shastri (Gashmeer Mahajani).

Sanjay Dutt in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi

Sanjay Dutt plays Yamraaj in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Even though Yamraaj has darker tones, Sanjay’s character was more akin to a friendly character who wears stylish clothes and drives around in a flying car. He was sort of modeled on the almighty.

Katrina Kaif in Hello

Katrina played a simple and sober version of God in Hello, who pays visit to a group of office goers when they are facing crisis in life.

