5 Indian TV Shows That Went Unconventional and Broke Stereotype

Indian television viewers have had enough of the goody two shoes characters. Thankfully, it is now shifting from clichéd to a more realistic approach. These shows are moving on from their typical themes.

Here, we have listed a few unconventional shows on Indian TV:

Rashami Sharma’s show, headlined by actors Rubina Dilaik and Cezanne Khan, focuses on the transgender community. Rubina’s character Saumya, who is a transgender, falls in love with a straight man Harman, essayed by Cezanne. The show is trying its best to accurately represent the community.

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula’s first daily soap was a story of an overweight girl named Komal, played by actress Rytasha Rathore. Komal is married to Lucky, who is a famous and good looking wrestler, and also a non-judgmental companion.

Story 9 Months Ki, starring Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra in the lead roles, brought the concept of IVF on Indian television. Alia becomes mother via IVF and is raising her child on her own. Sometimes, the show focuses more on the love story than the original theme but at least it was bold enough to try the new concept.

This Ekta Kapoor’s show deals with tradition of selling and buying of brides. However, it shows two sides of the coin. Amar Upadhyay’s character Virendra’s family gets him a ‘molkki’ bride to look after his children. But, Virendra sends her to college to complete her education and also gives her other rights in the family which ‘molkki’ brides are generally not given.

As the names goes, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is about friendship between a father and a son. It beautifully shows how children are naturally more close to their mothers, and their fathers feel left out. Sudeep Sahir’s character Rajeev tries to break the ice and his attempts will make your heart melt.

