5 Lesser Known Facts About Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Standing on the top of all the TRP charts, one of our favourite reality shows, Bigg Boss 16 is getting immense love from the audience. Each of the contestants has their own individual personality and opinions, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is also one of them. The actress is said to be the show’s youngest contestant this season.

The TV actress from Star plus’ Imlie has been making headlines for her connection in the BB house with Shalin Bhanot. Recently, she yet again grabbed eyeballs because of her Imlie costar Fahmaan Khan’s wild card entry into the BB house. There have been rumours that the duo is dating in real life, but they have not confirmed this yet. Today, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actress:

Her father Toqueer Hasan Khan, who lives in Madhya Pradesh, is a popular choreographer. Her parents got divorced when Sumbul was 6 years old, and since then her father took care of her.

Sumbul was recently named the Most Stylish and Driven person in Ravivaar’s first season with Star Parivaar.

Sumbul enjoys sharing glimpses from her life on social media, and many of her photos feature her co-star Fahmaan. Actress Rupali Ganguly commented on one of their recent photos, “Made for each other."

Sumbul left the show Imlie a long time ago. The story has taken a new turn, but comments on the actress’ social media accounts indicate that her fans are missing her terribly. Sumbul appeared in a music video with Fahmaan, titled Ishq Ho Gaya, after leaving the show.

Her fans are now eager to see how Fahmaan’s entry to the show will change things for Sumbul inside the BB house.

