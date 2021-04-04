5 Long-running Hindi Shows That Still Rule the Indian TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left behind shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Sasural Simar Ka, which ended at whooping aisle of 1853 and 2063 episodes, in terms of longevity.

We have listed more such shows which have been ruling the small screens since many years.

(Star Plus)

The first episode aired on January 9, 2009 and the show has been entertaining the audiences till date. Initially, actors Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik in the daily soap. However, after few years the two left the show and actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over.

(Zee TV)

The Balaji show premiered on April 15, 2014 and is still running successfully. The show is still continuing with its original lead actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. However, there has been addition of new actors in the show such as Pooja Banerjee, Mugdha Chaphekar and a few more.

(Sony SAB)

Based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, the show has been successfully running on TV for more than a decade now. The show first aired on July 28, 2008 and struck a chord with audiences of all age groups. Two lead actresses have left the show — Disha Vakani and Neha Mehta. However, Neha has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

(Colors)

The supernatural fantasy thriller was launched with actors Arjun Biljani, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan on November 1, 2015. Since then, five seasons with different actors have impressed the viewers. The recent one became so popular that the makers released a spin-off Kuch Toh Hai to replace it.

(Zee TV)

This Balaji soap was first aired in July 2017 and it ruled the TV for nearly four years. It is still one of the most-watched shows on TV but not the number one anymore (according to BARC reports). The show is headlined by actors Dheeraj dhoopar and Shraddha Arya.