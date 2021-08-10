5 Malaika Arora Saree Looks to Take Inspiration from

Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra is a deadly-duo when it comes to fashion — we always knew it — and the recent series of pictures on their Instagram handle just seem to reinstate the fact. Malaika just dropped a few pictures of herself dressed in Malhotra-designed saree and we are stunned already. In the pictures, which are snippets from a fashion photoshoot, the model-actress can be seen posing in a gold sequin saree while sporting a statement necklace and rings. Shot by celebrity photographer Mayank Mudnaney, Malaika can be seen posing like a diva in the Malhotra's saree and jewellery designed by Mahesh Notandass, Vandals and Goenka. Her makeup has been done by celebrity MAUMeghna Butani and Maneka Harisinghani took care of the styling.

Malaika shared multiple previews from her fashion photoshoot and the Instafam can’t get enough of it. Within minutes of posting, the actress’ post was flooded with comments and likes from her friends and fans who showered the pictures with a whole lot of love. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor referred to Malaika as “queen,” while filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “sexy.”

Check out Malaika’s 5 other saree looks that will take your hearts away.

Malhotra and Malaika were recently seen partying with the who’s who of Bollywood and the pictures from their party sent internet into a meltdown. The fashion designershared a snippet of his Sunday night on the Instagram profile and it trended incessantly for the stars present in the picture. On Sunday, Malhotra and Malaika partied with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Khan, Karan Johar, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla. “

Coming back to Malaika’s recent pictures in the Malhotra emsemble, we just can’t have enough of the 47-year-old actress in this perfect look.

