5 Marathi Thriller Web Series to Stream Next

From psychopath directors stalking people for the sake of his film to stories around revolution, Marathi web series of recent times flaunt a diverse range of themes. We have curated a list of Marathi action and thriller web series that you can stream if you are looking for some adrenaline-pumping content.

Samantar (MX Player)

Two men sharing the same destiny forms the crux of this web series directed by Satish Rajwade. Chakrapani (Nitish Bharadwaj) and Kumar (Swwapnil Joshi) who are destined to live the same life find themselves amid turmoil when the life the latter is living has already being lived by the former. The question is whether Kumar would be able to change his future after meeting Chakrapani.

Gondya Ala Re (Zee5)

A period drama directed by Ankur Kakatkar, this series revolves around the first armed revolution led by the Chapekar brothers of Maharashtra. It shows the time in the country’s history where Pune was hit by a plague and the brothers assassinated WC Rand, the British Plague Commissioner of Pune. The series stars Bhushan Pradhan, Kshitish Date, Shivraj Vaichal, Anand Ingale and Sunil Barve in pivotal roles.

Ek Thi Begum (MX Player)

Ek Thi Begum sees a loving wife turn into a vengeful and influential woman (Anuja Sathe) seeking revenge for the death of her husband at the hands of an underworld don, Maqsood. Using her beauty, sensuality and intelligence, she sets on a journey to destroy Maqsood’s illegally built empire, and on her way acquires so much information about politicians, corrupt cops and the mafia that her existence becomes a threat to them.

Date with Saie (Zee5)

What happens when a director stalks a woman and choreographs events in her life for the sake of shooting a film, all without her knowledge? You will find the answers in Dnyanesh Zoting’s Date with Saie, where the titular character’s attempt to save her life from the threat around her keeps the viewers on the edge of seats.

Sandigdha (MX Player)

When a man finds out that his wife is having an affair with her boss, he murders her. The show follows the murder investigation and the fate of the man who killed his wife. Directed by Rohit Bapat, the series stars Akshata Giagaware, Kshitij Pande, Priya Karkamkar and Rohan Bongale among others.

