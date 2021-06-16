5 Moments from Previous Indian Idol Seasons That are Going Viral

The 12th season of Indian Idol was launched in December, 2020 with 15 contestants in the race for the prestigious title. As the singing reality show is closing to its finale, some videos from the past seasons have started resurfacing on the internet. Some include former judges’ shocking reactions, while others are from auditions.

Here are some of them:

Raghu Ram’s audition

A video of Raghu Ram auditioning before the then judges-Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam-has surfaced. The video shows Raghu at the Delhi auditions of the show, years ago. He enters the room and starts stretching before singing, to which Farah says that he is wasting time from the two minutes that he has. Raghu then goes on to sing ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’, but the judges were not impressed.

Rahul Vaidya’s performance

A video of Rahul Vaidya from his Indian Idol days has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Rahul can be seen singing the song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Na Ho. However, Rahul’s performance fails to impress the judges Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. In the video, Sonu can be heard saying that Rahul’s performances are getting worse while Anu Malik slams Rahul and calls him overconfident.

Neha Kakkar’s audition

Neha Kakkar participated in season 2 of Indian Idol, which featured Anu Malik as one of the judges along with Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan. Lately, a clip of Neha’s audition has been catching eyeballs. It is garnering attention because of Malik’s reaction. In the video, Neha sang the song ‘Aisa lagta haai’ from the film Refugee with her co-contestant. Malik seemed very disappointed with her performance and gave a shocking response. While reviewing her singing, the composer said that he felt like slapping himself after listening to her. “Neha Kakkar… Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko," he said while demonstrating it as well.

Anu Malik- Sunidhi Chauhan argument

A video has surfaced on social media when Anu co-judged the show with singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim Merchant. During the audition round of the season, he once had a heated argument with Sunidhi over a contestant’s performance. When a contestant came on the stage, Malik encouraged her saying that she looks like a strong person. He asked her to concentrate and perform. She sang Dil Ko Hazaar Baar from the 2004 film Murder. The judges can be seen listening carefully but when her performance ended, Anu didn’t seem impressed. The composer told the woman that the judges are looking for a pleasant voice. However, he was interrupted by Sunidhi’s comment who felt that her voice was good and she was ready to take her to the next round. Anu, however, did not like the interruption and the two judges engaged in a spat. He explained to her she could have spoken after he completed his comment.

Neha Kakkar fell on the stage

Two years ago, singer Neha Kakkar—one of the judges of Indian Idol — had an ‘oops’ moment on the set. She fell down on the stage during a dance-off with host Aditya Narayan in the previous season —Indian Idol 11. Sony TV had shared a teaser of the same on Twitter in 2019. In the video, Neha can be seen saying to Aditya, “Chalo, Adi, aaj tumhara aur mera dance ho jaaye (let’s have a dance-off today).”

