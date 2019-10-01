5 Months Into Pregnancy, Kalki Koechlin is Happy to 'Let That Bump Hang Free'

French-Indian actress Kalki Koechlin, who recently announced that she is five months pregnant with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, shared a post expressing relief on not having to hide the baby bump anymore.

After stuffing her bump inside costumes, and struggling to zip them up by mid-September, Kalki is finally happy to let it show for good. In the post, she also gave a shout-out to her celebrity stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Yatin Amonkar for covering up her bump with their 'innovative ideas'.

Her caption for the picture read, "Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!"

Looks like the actress is happy and excited to get into comfortable maternity wear. In the picture, she sits wearing an off white cotton dress.

Her co-stars and other Bollywood celebs were quick to pour in their congratulatory wishes with heartfelt comments on her post. Shivani Raghuvanshi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza, Hazel Keech and Radhika Apte were among the ones who wished her.

Kalki and Guy Hershberg have been dating for two years now. In a recent interview with HT Brunch, she talked about her pregnancy and its effects and said, "I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work."

