'5 Months to go': Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Rashmi Jayraj Announces Pregnancy

Kannada and Tamil actor Rashmi Jayraj, who got married last February, has announced her pregnancy. The actor has posted pictures with her husband Richu on her Instagram and announced the good news.

Rashmi Jayraj married her long-time boyfriend Richu, a professional pilot, in February 2021. The couple had exchanged vows in an intimate wedding in Chennai. Rashmi’s fans and her industry friends are congratulating her on the good news.

Sharing the picture with her husband, Rashmi wrote: “Nine months is not so long when you are waiting for the new little love of your life. 5 more months to go."

The actor’s post has been liked by more than 19,000 users so far. Her fans have filled the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Rashmi hails from Karnataka and has worked in various television shows. She is known for her excellent work in the Kannada television industry. She made her Tamil debut with Vidhi.

Earlier, the actor was seen in Raja Paarvai on Vijay TV, and her comic-timing in the show was immensely loved and appreciated by the audience. However, the show went off-air due to some unavoidable reasons.

Rashmi had made her small screen debut with the Kannada show Jothe Jotheyali. She was also seen in the hit TV show Madhumagalu.

