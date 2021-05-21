5 Most Amazing Telugu Thriller Web Series You Can Stream Right Now

If you are a fan of shows that keeps their audiences on the edge of their seats throughout, here is a list of recent Telugu web series that has the perfect mix of thrill and drama. From love, lust, betrayal, addiction to issues that are still taboo, these series capture a wide range of themes.

Kailasapuram

In the small town of Kailasapuram, five college students aim for a brighter future but their lives get entangled in a series of unfortunate events when they get addicted to marijuana and get involved in drug peddling. Directed by Bhargav Macharla, the series makes for a perfect binge-watch because of the way it combines dreams, aspirations and teenage love with drug mafia, addiction and death.

Pilla

Although it has a touch of humour, Pilla is a whodunnit that deals with the concept of pre-marital sex, pregnancy, stalking and threatening. The story follows the protagonist on her journey to identify the source of her problems and find out the person stalking her. It is directed by Pavan Sadineni and has Dhanya Balakrishna and Anirudh Thotapalli in pivotal roles.

703

When a writer starts to investigate the murder of a girl, he eventually realises that the premise of her murder bears an uncanny similarity to one of his works. His further probe into the murder leads him to unforeseen troubles. The series is all about whether the writer is successful in his quest. Directed by Anupam Teja Dandey, 703 is a popular Telugu web series and stars Manoj Krishna Tanneru, Rajashekar Aningi and Monika Thangalapalli.

Shootout at Alair

This one, directed by Anand Ranga, deals with the theme of terrorism and is set against the backdrop of Mecca Masjid blasts. Several years after a terrorists’ encounter, when similar killings start occurring, the policemen start suspecting the dead man’s involvement and questions whether he is actually dead. The series sees them finding their way to the truth which is riddled with crime, murder and mystery. The enthralling series stars Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Sampath Raj and Nandini Rai.

Expiry Date

Made in Hindi and Telugu, this series by Shankar Marthand tells the story of a man and a woman who find out their respective spouses are cheating on them. However, problems arise when the man accidentally kills his wife. The series follows his transition into a criminal and also portrays the layered character of the woman who despite not wanting to punish her husband, finds herself in a messy situation as well. It stars Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal, Ali Reza and Madhu Shalini as the main characters.

