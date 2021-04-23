5 Most Anticipated New Indian Web Series Coming in 2021

Most cinema halls may be shut but 2021 promises to bring with it quite a few new content platforms, from Netflix to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. With so many emerging players developing scripted series by the dozens, there is still a lot to be announced about exactly when some of this new content will come. But one thing is for sure: the volume of the new Indian web series shows no sign of slowing down. Check out the list of some of the most anticipated new Indian web series coming in 2021:

Rudra The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn is all set to play a cop yet again, but this time for OTT as he makes his web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actor, who is popular for his on-screen portrayal of a cop, will be seen in an intense and gritty avatar. On Tuesday, Ajay took to his social media accounts to share his first look from the series. He called the series “the crime thriller of the year” and mentioned that “this one’s going to be ‘killer.’” The series will be out this year.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Set against the backdrop of the terror attacks of November 26, 2008, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, starring Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, will showcase the strenuous conditions under which hospital staff worked at the time. Mohit Raina plays a senior surgeon who calls the shots. The show is meant to be a tribute to the first responders who worked relentlessly to save lives during the terror attack. Apart from Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 also features Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Aranyak

After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in the misty Himalayan town, a harried, local cop Kasturi, played by Raveena Tandon, must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest. The series, which will mark Raveena’s web debut, will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

Decoupled

Arya Iyer (R Madhavan) is a man who suffers from chronic objectivity, extreme clarity, and the debilitating capacity to see in any situation what others are trained to ignore. It gets him in trouble with people wherever he goes. His marriage is over, but he has persuaded his estranged wife to continue living with him in a large villa in Gurgaon to create the myth of family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce. Mining from the banal realism of daily life, Decoupled is an uncompromising comedy about the true nature of people, India, and marriage. It is expected that Decoupled will Premiere on Netflix late in 2021. The show also stars Surveen Chawla.

Finding Anamika

This is a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. Finding Anamika will mark the web debut of Madhuri Dixit. It also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

