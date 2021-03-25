5 Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic About College Life

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore bagged the Best Film honour at the 67th National Film Awards. It made us look back at some of those films that are sure to make everyone nostalgic about their college and youth.

This Karan Johar film, starring the dynamic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has given the youth very unrealistic expectations of college life. But somehow, this 1998 film still manages to strike a chord with us because of its plot. Not the part where an eight-year-old sets off to fix up her widowed father with his college sweetheart. But the love triangle that forms the crux of the film.

Jai and Aditi (Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza ), two inseparable friends are in love with each other, and it is visible to everyone, except them. The plot of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is not very different from any other cliched rom-com but it takes the audience on a beautiful journey of love, friendship and family. It has all the elements that make one’s campus life complete- a quirky group of friends, college shenanigans, falling in love with the wrong people and then realising what you actually want, and a road trip.

Not every day do we see a group of young people creating a fake university just because they weren’t accepted into the real ones. But what we see often is how youth bear the burden of their parent’s expectations and society’s pressure. This is what the film mainly deals with while perpetuating the idea that what one loves is way more important than what people think.

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s book of the same name, 2 States shows the journey of the characters from falling in love in college to navigating their way through their family problems and finally ending up getting married. It was a great hit among the audiences who had gone through a similar phase. The film had opened to pretty good reviews from audiences and critics.

The school or college going youth of the country have often come across this notion that they are just a careless and misguided bunch, lacking the maturity to contribute towards something crucial. Rang De Basanti proved it wrong. The film has love, friendship, fights, heartbreaks but it is no typical Bollywood college film. Four friends coming from different backgrounds spend all their time fooling around until one day their world comes crashing down when their friend dies. It is one of the few films that have shown us the potential college youth has in bringing a serious change.