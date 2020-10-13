5 Movies with VR and Video Game Simulation That will Make You Question Reality

Recently, the second trailer of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film Free Guy hit the internet with a lot of positive reviews. The film is about an average man who finds out that he actually is a character in a video game.

While the concept is interesting, there are many other films that deal with the transience of reality. So, in anticipation of Free Guy, here are some of the best films about virtual reality and video game simulations that will make you question whether your own life is real or someone else is pulling the strings.

Ready Player One

What happens if the consequences to your actions in a virtual world percolated into reality? Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One is one such story where a virtual reality video game that serves as an escape for many becomes a medium for political upheaval. Set in 2045, where most people live in an impoverished, dystopian state, the trillionaire creator of a VR video game leaves his inheritance up for grabs. An orphaned teenager decides to take up this opportunity, not knowing his actions will lead to war, chaos and problems in the real world.

Tron Legacy

The most exciting part of most VR films is how amazing they look. The virtual world in Tron Legacy also has a very specific aesthetic, a cool toned universe with a neon band symbolising a person's allegiance towards good or evil. One can watch this film only for its cinematography.

A young man is in search of his father, a VR creator and thinks that his father is sending him signals from an alternate world. He then embarks on a journey to bring his father home, but finds himself trapped in an extremely volatile universe. The film celebrates the sheer power of will and is one of the most interesting films in the genre. Tron Legacy is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Jeff Bridges, Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

Total Recall

Sometimes we have dreams of an adventurous and exciting life and often wake up to a disappointing, uneventful reality. A factory worker in a dystopian world keeps having this strange dream that he is a secret agent, and as they recur he keeps getting more and more frustrated with his life. He then goes to a shady place called Rekall, where a false memory planted in your mind can make you feel like you are living out those fantasies.

However, the process goes haywire when he gets attacked and at the face of adversity. he realises that he isn't who he thought he was. A wild ride from start to finish, this film is a great escape from your own reality. Directed by Len Wiseman, Total Recall stars Colin Farrell, Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale and is a modern rendition of the 1990 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Thirteenth Floor

What happens when one realises that they have lost control of their own reality? Sounds ominous right? What if one learns that a machine that was created as an escape from the real world took control and killed its own creator? What if you could transcend into another reality even when it doesn't exist?

The Thirteenth Floor was one of the early films to have experimented in this genre. It is a very underrated film, and in 2020 looks quite ancient, technology and cinematography-wise. But it is still a really interesting watch. Directed by Josef Rusnak, this 1999 film stars Craig Bierko, Gretchen Mol and Armin Mueller-Stahl

Bloodshot

One of the most recent ventures into the virtual reality simulation genre, Bloodshot is essentially a superhero game where the protagonist fights for his independence. When a soldier wakes up from the dead, he realises that he has the superpower of quick regeneration. He uses this power to hunt down and take revenge upon his wife's murderer but soon realises that he is nothing but a death machine living in a simulation to fight with his owner's enemies.

We are recommending this film apart from its usual action because of the high emotional quotient of the film. It deals with the complex nature of the human psyche that strives on perfection, control and power. David SF Wilson's cinematic adaptation of the Valiant comic series stars Vin Diesel, Guy Pierce and Eiza Gonzales.