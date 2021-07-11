5 Non-human Movie Characters That are Loved by Viewers

We are listing down our picks for fan-favourite, non-human movie characters. They are distinct in appearances but the bond they forge with humans and their loving and kind nature has immortalised their status among movie goers.

Dobby from Harry Potter

Dobby the Elf was introduced in the second Harry Potter movie and was an instant hit. The loyalty and affection he shows towards his master is unmatched and his ultimate sacrifice for Harry left everyone teary eyed.

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian

The mystery surrounding Baby Yoda kept viewers hooked on to The Mandalorian during its initial run. The fact that he appeared cute to many also added to his popularity. Baby Yoda memes took over social media in 2020 are are still a rage.

Alligator Loki in Loki

Alligator Loki, is a variant of Loki who was pruned by the Time Variance Authority. The character has only been recently introduced in the Marvel cineverse and is an instant hit on arrival. This small reptilian variant – complete with tiny golden horns – is a complete trickster.

Groot in Guardians of The Galaxy

Groot in the Marvel universe is synonymous with affection and loyalty towards his friends. He only utters, “I am Groot" throughout the film but his expressive eyes say a lot. His sacrifice for Thor in Avengers: Endgame only earned him more fandom.

R2D2 and C3PO in Star Wars

The sidekick duo R2D2 and C3PO would hardly have had the same impact over the last several decades had they not acted together on their fateful journey. The chemistry between these two characters is arguably greater than that of any of the human characters.

