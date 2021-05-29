5 On-screen TV Couples with Huge Age Difference in Real Life

Over the years, Indian television has undergone many changes. The content is getting better and the actors are not restricting themselves to particular kind of roles. We have seen many young actor playing parents to grown-ups and even the age gap between the lead pairs doesn’t matter much these days.

Here are a few lead pairs with a considerable age gap in real life:

Imlie

Imlie is one of the most popular shows on TV. It stars Mayuri Deshmukh, Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. However, the story focuses more on Imlie and Aditya’s love story, played by Sumbul and Gashmeer. While the viewers also enjoy watching the two together, little do they know that the age gap between them is 18 years. Sumbul is 19 and Gashmeer is 35.

Molkki

The story revolves around the tradition of ‘molkki’, where a young poor girl is married to an aged wealthy man in exchange of money. In real life too, Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay, who play the lead roles of Virender and Purvi, have an age gap of 25 years. Priyal is 19 and Amar is 44.

Choti Sarrdaarni

Viewers enjoy watching Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi together on the screen. The actors play wife and husband in Choti Sarrdaarni. While Nimrit plays the character of Meher, Avinesh is seen in the role of Sarabjit. The actors have age difference of 10 years. Nimrit is 25 and Avinesh is 35.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Actress Nehha Pendse, who has replaced Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as Anita Bhabi, is 20 years younger to Aasif Sheikh. The latter plays her husband Vibhuti in the comedy show.

Tujhse Hai Raabta

The daily soap features Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim in the lead roles. The actors are playing the characters of Kalyani and Malhar. While Reem is just 17-year-old, Sehban is 35. However, the two are good friends and they have a good chemistry on the screen.

