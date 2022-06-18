5 Party Songs of Tamil Music Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja

Yuvan Shankar Raja is a well-known music composer, singer and songwriter in the Tamil film industry. He is considered as a versatile composer and he is particularly known for his use of Western music elements. He is credited for introducing hip hop music to the Tamil film industry and he started the trend of remixes in the Tamil music industry.

Yuvan has won two Filmfare Awards South, five Mirchi Music Awards, four Vijay Awards and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for his work in various movies.

Within a span of 25 years, Yuvan has worked in over 100 films. The youngest son of renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja began his career in 1996, at the age of 16. He composed the film score for Aravindhan. He made a mark for himself in the industry with the Thulluvadho Ilamai soundtrack in 2001.

In 2015, Yuvan created his own music label, U1 Records and in 2017, he started his own film production studio, YSR Films.

Here is the list of 5 top party songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Oh Senyoreeta: This song from the movie Poovellam Kettupar is one of the hit songs of the popular music director. The song is sung by Parakkal Unnikrishnan. Palani Bharathi penned the lyrics. Even all the eight songs of this movie are composed by Yuvan Kumar Raja.

Vailayadu Mankatha: This song from the Ajith starrer Mankatha was a hit. The soundtrack is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The track was crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ranjith, Sucharita, Premgi Amaren & Anita.

Loosu Penne: This song is from the 2006 movie Vallavan. Written and directed by Silambarasan it was a romantic drama. The film’s background score and songs were composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. While it is sung by Silambarasan and Blaaze. The song was written by Silambarasan.

Namma Kattula: This song is from the 2006 movie Pattiyal. The music for this song was given by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Pulpesum Poo Pesum: This track has been sung by Vijay Yesudas and Tanvi Shah. The song was written by Dr N Muthu Kumar. This song is from the Tamil movie Pudhupettai, directed by Selvaraghavan starring his brother Dhanush and Sneha.

Yuvan Shankar’s other hit songs include Neruppu Koothadikuthu, Jalsa Pannungada Bluray, Biriyani Nahna Na Nah, Arrambam and many more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.