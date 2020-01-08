5 Pictures of Actress and Politician Nusrat Jahan That Wowed All
Bengali movie actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, January 8.
File photo of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan at the Parliament.
Bengali movie actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, January 8. Nusrat had stepped into the world of Tollywood with Raj Chakraborty’s Shotru and was last seen in the Bengali drama Asur.
Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019, in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. The actress-turned-politician has always treated her fans with mesmerizing photos. When it comes to having a social media connect with the millennials, Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram game is on point.
On Nusrat Jahan’s 30th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her gorgeous pictures that lit the smartphone screens on fire:
Bright and Yellow
In this loved-up photo, Nusrat is twinning with husband Nikhil Jain in yellow as they are looking into each other’s eyes. Highlighter on fleek
Celebrate this Black Friday with @danielwellington ! Buy any watch of your choice and get a free accessory❤ and don't forget to also add my 15% discount code NUSRAT while purchasing on the website and DW stores. #danielwellington
All decked up in a beautiful maroon dress, the actress looks drop dead gorgeous. Her make-up is giving her a polished look and the highlighter on those cheeks is on point.
All- white
Wear ur own attitude..!! Coming soon with something exciting..!! Stay tuned.
Nusrat Jahan is looking stunning in a white saree as she elegantly poses for the gram. The picture was clicked by her husband, Nikhil Jain. Along with the picture, Nusrat wrote,” Wear ur own attitude..!! Coming soon with something exciting..!!” Black and white
Happiness looks gorgeous on any woman.. thank u all my dearies.. styled by @sandip3432 mua @sahababusona hair by @majhisarmistha , my lil girls @rinkikhatoon @bultesardar @sayantadhali 😘 bridal outfit by one n only @sabyasachiofficial my sisters @jahan_nuzhat @poojaprassad my besties @swarajparakh @shivanichandak ,my closest friends and family. thank u for being there.. @somimage for the best ever pics @nikhiljain09 thanking u for life..!! i love u all..
This beautiful picture is from Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain’s grand reception held in Kolkata. The couple colour coordinated for the reception party. Nusrat looked gracefully in a wine-coloured velvet lehenga. While Nikhil looked dapper in a velvet bandhgala of a dark shade.
Co-ord setting right!
A new beginning..!! I thank @mamataofficial and people of my Basirhat constituency to have belief in me..
Nusrat is standing in front of the Parliament house, looking all professional in a plum co-ord set, which is a peplum top and trousers. She thanked the people of her constituency Basirhat to have belief in her.
