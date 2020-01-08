5 Pictures of Actress and Politician Nusrat Jahan That Wowed All

Bengali movie actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, January 8. Nusrat had stepped into the world of Tollywood with Raj Chakraborty’s Shotru and was last seen in the Bengali drama Asur.

Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 19, 2019, in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. The actress-turned-politician has always treated her fans with mesmerizing photos. When it comes to having a social media connect with the millennials, Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram game is on point.

On Nusrat Jahan’s 30th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her gorgeous pictures that lit the smartphone screens on fire:

Bright and Yellow

View this post on Instagram Light up lives with love.. @nikhiljain09 A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

In this loved-up photo, Nusrat is twinning with husband Nikhil Jain in yellow as they are looking into each other’s eyes. Highlighter on fleek

All decked up in a beautiful maroon dress, the actress looks drop dead gorgeous. Her make-up is giving her a polished look and the highlighter on those cheeks is on point.

All- white

View this post on Instagram

Wear ur own attitude..!! Coming soon with something exciting..!! Stay tuned. Pic courtesy @nikhiljain09 #hubbilicious #somethingnewiscoming #newageindianwomen

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Oct 14, 2019 at 3:27am PDT

Nusrat Jahan is looking stunning in a white saree as she elegantly poses for the gram. The picture was clicked by her husband, Nikhil Jain. Along with the picture, Nusrat wrote,” Wear ur own attitude..!! Coming soon with something exciting..!!” Black and white

This beautiful picture is from Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain’s grand reception held in Kolkata. The couple colour coordinated for the reception party. Nusrat looked gracefully in a wine-coloured velvet lehenga. While Nikhil looked dapper in a velvet bandhgala of a dark shade.

Co-ord setting right!

View this post on Instagram

A new beginning..!! I thank @mamataofficial and people of my Basirhat constituency to have belief in me..

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on May 27, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

Nusrat is standing in front of the Parliament house, looking all professional in a plum co-ord set, which is a peplum top and trousers. She thanked the people of her constituency Basirhat to have belief in her.

