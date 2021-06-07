5 Popular Child Actors Who Made it Big in Showbiz

Many child actors have entertained the audiences on small as well as big screen over the years. Some of them made it big eventually, others disappeared with time.

Here are some popular child actors and what are they up to now:

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth, best known for playing the character of Aladdin in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, made his acting debut with Bollywood film Dhoom 3. He played the role of young Aamir Khan in the film. He later went on to do TV shows and is now one of the popular faces on small screen.

Sana Saeed

Sana played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A few years later, she appeared in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. She has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Hanshika Motwani

The actress was seen playing Hrithik Roshan’s little friend in Koi…Mil Gaya. Three years later, she appeared as a female lead in Aap Kaa Surroor. After doing two Bollywood films, she transited to South industry and has been acting in Telugu and Tamil films since then.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

She played the role of Kamal Haasan and Tabu’s daughter Bharti in Chachi 420. A few years later, she was seen alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. The actress was last seen in Ajeeb Dastaans.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya appeared as a child actor in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes and Salman Khan’s Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. After his film Shaapit as an adult tanked at the box office, he started anchoring singing reality shows. He is currently seen as the host on Indian Idol 12.

