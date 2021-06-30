5 Popular Daily Soaps and Their Sequels to Look Out For

With the pandemic halting the shooting of television shows and films, the previous year saw a lot of our favourite shows make a comeback on television. Some shows have also expanded their storylines and come up with subsequent sequences as the ongoing crisis has altered the shooting and viewing pattern. Many popular shows saw their sequels air on television, and here we have compiled a list of some of those shows that have made a comeback or are currently shooting for their upcoming sequels.

Balika Vadhu 2

The promo of the new season of Balika Vadhu was recently released by the channel on their Instagram account. Playing the role of Anandi will be Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha fame Shreya Patel and Jagiya will be essayed by Baal Veer fame Vansh Sayani. These roles were previously played by Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee previously. Like the previous one, this season will also deal with the evils of child marriage in our society.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi made Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Dr Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) a hit couple among the fans. And much to the relief of fans, Shaheer and Erica are once again reprising their roles for the third season of the show. This season will focus on the changes and differences in their relationship. The shooting of episodes has commenced in Siliguri.

Sasural Simar Ka 2

Sasural Simar Ka, that was one of the longest-running show since its inception in 2011, came back with its second season earlier this year in April. Deepika Kakar Ibrahim and Jayati Bhatia who played Simar and Mataji respectively in the first season reprised their roles in the second one. This season revolves around Choti Simar (Radhika Muthukumar) and her sister Reema (Tanya Sharma), and the Oswal brothers, Aarav (Avinash Mukherjee) and Vivaan (Karan Sharma).

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s sequel started airing in October, last year. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Gopi Bahu) and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben) retained their characters, with new faces joining the show. The show owes its return to a rap ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ by musician and social media star Yashraj Mukhate. The video that Gopi Bahu, Rashi and Kokilaben became viral in no time, bringing back the serial and its character into the limelight once again.

Pratigya 2

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya first aired Star Plus in 2009. This year in March, it came back with its second season, and with it, the actors from the first season Pooja Gor (Pratigya), Arhaan Behl (Krishna), and Anupam Shyam (Thakur Sajjan Singh) reprised their roles. The second season takes place 9 years after the events of the first season and sees Pratigya as an established lawyer.

