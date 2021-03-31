5 Popular Fantasy and Supernatural Shows on Indian Television

There was a time when only drama shows ruled the TV screens. Now, fantasy shows are equally popular among the viewers. The main reason for its increasing popularity is that these shows strike a chord with audience of all age groups.

Fantasy shows also don’t go on for years but have short and gripping stories. The concept of seasons also became a trend on the small screen with these shows.

Actors like Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti and Monalisa are very popular TV faces and they have been part of various fantasy shows.

(Sony SAB)

Baalveer Returns has never failed to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its adventurous and gripping storyline. The show is set to take a shocking and heartbreaking turn with our beloved superhero Baalveer getting into an intense battle that eventually pushes him towards his end.

(Zee TV)

Brahmarakshas 2 depicts the journey of an ordinary girl, Kalindi whose destiny gets entwined with evil forces. The show was first launched in the year 2016 and it returned with season 2 in November last year.

(Colors)

The show comes with a new season with popular TV faces every few months. Naagin franchise is now five seasons old. Season 5 recently concluded and due to its popularity, the makers have launched a spin-off series Kuch Toh Hai.

(Sony SAB)

Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been coming with new season every year with short stories of Aladdin. In the recent one, they showed love story of Aladdin and Yasmine. The show is a hit among young audiences.

(Star Plus)

Nazar 2, a gripping tale of Madhulika who in order to become the most powerful Daayan, gets ready to sacrifice her brother Apurv’s life. The show came with two seasons, however, the second one ended within a month during the lockdown.