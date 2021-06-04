5 Popular Films That are not Marvel or DC But Based on Comic Books and Graphic Novels

Comic books and graphic novels have long served as the source material for various films. Apart from the iconic Marvel and DC universe, there are several popular and critically acclaimed films that own their origin to a comic book. Netflix’s recent fantasy series Sweet Tooth which gives a sneak peek into the lives of hybrid babies born part-human and part-animal, is also based on a comic book of the same name by Canadian writer Jeff Lemire. So, here we have curated a list of some well-known films that are based on comics and graphic novels.

Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013)

French filmmaker Abdellatif Kechiche’s directorial Blue is the Warmest Colour received worldwide acclaim upon its release, making it the first film to have won the Palme d’Or award for both the director and the lead actresses, Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos. It is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Jul Maroh. The film revolves around a French teenager whose encounter with an aspiring female painter gives a new meaning to her life.

Ghost World (2001)

Terry Zwigoff’s Ghost World revolves around two teenagers struggling in an unnamed city in America. The film is based on Daniel Clowes’ comic book. It stars Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson and Steve Buscemi in the lead roles.

Old Boy (2003)

This critically acclaimed Korean film by director Park Chan-wook tells the story of a man who has been in captivity for 15 years, for a reason unknown to him, and his attempt to take revenge on the man who had kidnapped him. It is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Garon Tsuchiya and illustrated by Nobuaki Minegishi.

The Mask (1994 film)

One of Jim Carrey’s most hilarious films, The Mask is a superhero comedy about a man who turns into a mischievous green-coloured man with superpowers on donning a mysterious mask. It is based on the Mask comics published by the Dark Horse Comics. This is the first instalment in the Mask movie franchise and was followed by Son of the Mask in 2005.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Edgar Wright’s comedy film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is based on the Scott Pilgrim series by Canadian artist Bryan Lee O’Malley. The film revolves around Scott Pilgrim, played by Michael Cera who has to battle with all seven former lovers of his girlfriend Ramona Flowers. Scott is also an aspiring musician and struggles to take his band to new heights.

