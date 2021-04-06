5 Popular Singing Reality Shows on Indian TV

A new singing-based reality show has been introduced on the TV, Indian Pro Music League, which airs on Zee TV. Indian Idol’s 12th season is also airing on Sony TV and both the shows are raking in TRPs.

Here are some singing reality shows on Indian TV:

Indian Idol first aired on Sony TV in the year 2004 and is currently airing its 12th season with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as judges. It is also one of the most popular singing reality shows in the recent times.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is older than Indian Idol and it started airing in 1995. Later, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs was also introduced which gave platform to younger singing talents.

Rising Star is 3-seasons old but it is the first singing reality show in India to involve live audience voting. The latest season was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Armaan Malik.

Dil Hai Hindustani first premiered in the year 2016 and it allowed competitors from all over the world to participate. It came with two seasons and the first one was judged by Badshah, Shekhar Ravjiani and Shalmali Kholgade. Karan Johar was seen as super judge on the show.

IMPL was introduced early this year on Zee TV. It has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities and has top playback singers as their captains.