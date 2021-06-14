5 Popular TV Characters That Ended Up Single at the End of the Show

In some of our favourite shows, the characters we least expect to remain single, end up exactly like that. However, each of these characters have shown at some point that this could just be the beginning. This list is about their such journeys, and you can expect some spoilers.

Here are some of our favourite single TV characters:

Joey Tribbiani, Friends

Matt LeBlanc played the character of Joey Tribbiani in popular sitcom Friends. Joey was the flirtiest one among the lot and was seen dating multiple girls over ten seasons. He was also the most handsome and his pick up line ‘How You Doing?’ always worked. However, of the six friends, he was the only one left without a partner at the end of the series.

Alexis Rose, Schitt’s Creek

Alexis, played by Annie Murply, was first shown dating Ted and later leaving him for Mutt in Schitt’s Creek. But, soon she realises her feelings for Ted and waits for him. The two start dating again and share some beautiful moments before going their separate ways after Ted gets his dream opportunity in the Galapagos Islands. It was a heartbreaking scene, which also left Alexis all by herself at the end of the series.

Rajesh Koothrappali, The Big Bang Theory

Kunal Nayyar not only excelled the character of Rajesh ‘Raj’ in The Big Bang Theory but also showed that it was okay to end up alone. After his three friends get married, he tries to find a girl with the help of his parents, who set him up with an Indian girl Anu. It doesn’t work out and he breaks-up with her and waits for someone special to come around as he had always wanted for himself.

Penelope Alavrez, One Day at a Time

Penelope, played by Justina Machado, is a single mother of two – Elena and Alex. She finds it difficult to spare time for dating. However, she finally meets the man of her dream, Max, but breaks-up with him after he tells her that he wants to have a child. Later, she decides to stay single and have ‘many great loves’ instead of ‘one great love’.

Tahani Al-Jamil, The Good Place

Jameela Jamil was seen as Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place. The four main characters Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason were admitted in pairs in the ‘good place’. However, when they discover that the ‘good place’ is actually the ‘bad place’ and as the story moves forward, Eleanor and Chidi fall in love, while Jason gets married to robot Janet. This leaves Tahani single at the end of the show.

