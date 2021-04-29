5 Popular TV Comedians Who Have Gone Missing from the Small Screen

India’s popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, went off air in February and is gearing up for its comeback with season 2. Along with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar were seen making the viewers laugh with their stand-up acts. However, there are other famous comedians who are missing from the small screen these days.

Here are 5 comedians who have not been seen on TV lately:

Sudesh Lehri

Sudesh Lehri has performed with Krushna Abhishek in shows such as Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao. While Krushna is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sudesh was last seen in The Drama Company. A week ago, Krushna hinted towards a possible collaboration with Sudesh. In the comments section of Sudesh’s Instagram post, he wrote “Tode se bhi na tute yeh jodi jald he dekhegi saath mein krushna sudesh ki Jodi.”

Ahsaan Qureshi

Ahsaan Qureshi was crowned as the runner-up on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He then went on to participate in Bigg Boss season 2. He has also appeared in movies such as Bombay to Goa and Ek Paheli - Leela. Ahsaan was last seen in TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Taking to Instagram, he shared about his upcoming movie Pune to Goa.

Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal was the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Later, he was seen as a contestant on Comedy Champions. In recent years, he might not have been part of any comedy show but he is busy doing films. Recently, he announced about his chat show, Stand-up Comedy Ke Laal with Sunil Pal.

Raju Srivastav

Similar to Ahsaan Qureshi, Raju Srivastav participated in Bigg Boss season 3 after The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has appeared in many films and TV shows over the years. On April 19, Raju announced his comedy course where he will teach joke writing, mimicry to aspiring comedians.

V.I.P

Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar won the second season of Comedy Circus. He then went on to appear in shows such as Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Bachao and a few more. He was last seen in TV show Bhakharwadi as himself.

