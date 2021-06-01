5 Post-Apocalypse Films You Can Stream Ahead of Mark Raso's Awake

Director Mark Raso’s upcoming release will revolve around a post-apocalyptic world where all electronics are wiped out and people and unable to sleep. If that premise sounds intriguing, here are some more post-apocalypse films that you can stream while you wait for Awake that will drop on Netflix on June 9.

28 Days Later

After a contagious virus spreads all throughout the UK, it causes a total societal downfall within a very short period of time. 28 days after the initial outbreak, a couple of uninfected people find themselves together in an attempt to fight for their survival. The film opened to pretty positive reviews and went on to become one of the well-made zombie films, despite the director Danny Boyle not considering it a zombie flick.

A Quiet Place

RELATED NEWS 7 Super-fun Zombie Films and Shows Across Genres to Watch

Set in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by monsters who hunt on the basis of their razor-sharp hearing abilities, the film follows the struggle of a family as they try to raise their kids. The film recently released its sequel A Quiet Place Part II which also follows a family struggling to survive as monsters hunt down anything and everything that makes a sound. It is directed by John Krasinski and stars Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe.

The Road

Directed by John Hillcoat, this post-apocalyptic survival film revolves around a father trying to protect his son from all adversities as they keep travelling from one place to another. One of the major threats involve armed cannibals, and the man has only three bullets to protect them. Despite having a limited release in the USA, the film garnered positive reviews and fetched a couple of award nominations.

9

After the world faces a near-extinction event following a war between humans and machines, a hand-stitched doll awakens and tries to figure out the events around it. Only, there are eight more dolls with numbers stitched on them who need to come together to understand why humankind went extinct. It is an animated post-apocalyptic film directed by Shane Acker and featuring the voices of Elijah Wood, John C. Reilly, Jennifer Connelly and Christopher Plummer.

10 Cloverfield Lane

In a world that is left inhabitable following an attack by aliens, a woman finds herself trapped in a man’s basement along with another person. He convinces her that the outside world is not suitable for life and the protected basement is their only way of survival. It follows how these three people manage the basement life and the attempts their subsequent escape. 10 Cloverfield Lane is the second instalment in the Cloverfield franchise and it is filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg’s debut directorial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here