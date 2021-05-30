5 Real Life Mother-daughter Jodis of Showbiz

Films and TV shows have given us several remarkable on-screen relationships of mothers and daughters that seem so real in their portrayal that the line between real and reel are often blurred. Here, we are take a look at some of the real-life mother-daughter jodis of Bollywood and the Indian television industry.

Supriya Pilgaokar-Shriya Pilgaokar

Actress Shriya Pilgaokar who made her acting debut at the mere age of five is popularly known for essaying the role of Sweety in the web series Mirzapur. She is the daughter of celebrity couple Supriya and Sachin Pilgaokar. Supriya Pilgokar is a well-known television and film actress appearing predominantly in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Some of her popular shows include Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Genda Phool, and Tu Tu Main Main which was also her daughter’s debut show.

Reema Lagoo-Mrunmayee Lagoo

Late actress Reema Lagoo is popular for portraying the characters of mothers in Bollywood, and some of her well-known films include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Vaastav: The Reality, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and many more. Her daughter Mrunmayee Lagoo is also an actress who is known for her roles in films like Thappad, PK and Talaash.

Kiran Bhargava – Ankita Bhargava

Kiran Bhargava is a well-known television actress who has appeared in popular shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Bhagyavidhaata. She can currently be seen in Kumkum Bhagya and Prem Bandhan. Her daughter Ankita Bhargava is known for playing the character of Shipra in the television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from that, she has a couple of more shows and films to her name including Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Dill Mill Gayye, Hum Do Anjaane, and Akira.

Supriya Shukla- Jhanak Shukla

Jhanak Shukla might not be active in the industry but her role as the cyber kid Karishma in the television show Karishma ka Karishma, and the adorable kid Gia in Kal Ho Naa Ho, is still fresh in people’s mind. She is the daughter of the television actress Supriya Shukla who is well known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. The actress has also appeared in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, and Main Tera Hero.

Ahaas Channa- Kulbir Baderson

Ahaas Channa is widely known for portraying child characters in films like Vaastu Shastra, My Friend Ganesha, Phoonk, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She has also appeared in several TV shows like MTV Fanaah, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Oye Jassie, and Gangaa. Her mother Kulbir Baderson is also an actress who has appeared in Veer-Zaara, Tum, Manto and Kesari.

