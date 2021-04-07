5 Really Unusual Love Stories on Indian TV

The Indian audiences are fans of love stories starting with extreme hate for one another, but what about the shows which had an altogether different purpose and ended up churning out a bizarre love story?

After Pratigya shows no interest in Krishna, who keeps following her everywhere, he forces her to marry him by using scary tactics. Krishna belongs to a powerful family and therefore becomes successful in marrying Pratigya against her will.

Also, to ensure that his sister is safe in the Thakur family, Pratigya’s brother marries Krishna’s sister. Don’t believe us? You can watch the old episodes on Star Bharat.

Alia wants to become a mother via IVF and she does so. However, Alia’s donor’s turns out to be her employee Sarangdhar. The two fall in love and decide to get married. Then, Alia starts favouring Sarangdhar in office and other employees raise a question. And, why wouldn’t they?

Shiva kidnaps Siddhi on her wedding day to teach her a lesson for sending him behind the bars. This results in calling-off of Sidhhi’s marriage. Later, the local politician orders Siddhi’s parents to get her married to Shiva. The two are married and hate each other’s presence, thanks to the politician.

When Anirudh tries to stops 8-year-old Bondita’s marriage with an older man, he is forced to marry her himself. However, he brings her home and uses the opportunity to teach her. But slowly Bondita starts getting possessive about Anirudh, who is now married to a girl of his age. It seems the show has derailed from its original purpose and theme.

Pinky catches her husband cheating on her and decides to file a divorce. However, her father refuses to take her back and she starts staying with her brother-in-law Arjun, along with her grandmother. Arjun, who is a widower and has a daughter, helps Pinky throughout the divorce process and after the divorce the two get married. It was a happy ending but nobody saw it coming.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here