5 Reasons For High-Risk Pregnancy And How To Handle It

A high-risk pregnancy is one that comes with heightened health problems for the expecting mother, the foetus, or both. Your pregnancy can be high risk if you have certain medical issues and are young (above 35 or under 17) when you become pregnant.

Preeclampsia and prenatal hypertension are more likely to develop in pregnant adolescents and women who are 35 years of age or older. If your pregnancy is high-risk, then you need to take special care before, after and during the pregnancy. Recognize the risk factors for high-risk pregnancy and take steps to safeguard yourself and your child from the effects of high-risk pregnancy. Below, we have mentioned some of the reasons which cause high-risk pregnancies.

Advance Maternal age

If you are more than 35 years old then there are higher chances of high-risk pregnancy. Preeclampsia, intrauterine growth restriction, and gestational diabetes are all more common in pregnant women over the age of 35.

Pre-existing medical conditions

The pregnancy of a woman is greatly influenced by her health. An increased chance of miscarriage or other difficulties exists in those with high blood pressure, diabetes, lung, kidney, or cardiac issues, as well as autoimmune or sexually transmitted infections.

Multiple Pregnancy

Pregnancies with twins are more likely to experience problems. Pre-eclampsia and preterm labour are more likely to occur in women who have had several pregnancies. Twin pregnancies are more likely to result in foetal abnormalities and growth issues, particularly if the placentas are shared.

Depression

Depression in pregnant women may result in premature birth, low birth weight and a higher incidence of cesarean section. Thus, it is quintessential to take care of your mental health, especially during your pregnancy period. Try to indulge in activities which keep you calm and relaxed throughout the time.

Obesity

Obesity is among the major factors which can lead to high-risk pregnancies. Women who weigh more than their normal standard are more likely to get pre-eclampsia, hypertension, and diabetes during pregnancy. Thus, is advised that women should lose weight if she is thinking to conceive a baby.

Treatment

Thorough prenatal care at an early stage is important. It is one of the best methods for identifying and treating a high-risk pregnancy. Keep your doctor in the loop about any prior pregnancies and your medical history. If your pregnancy is high-risk, you might require additional monitoring during your pregnancy. In addition to this, stop consuming risky substances as they can harm your baby.

