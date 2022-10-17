5 Reasons To Not Miss Watching Rishabh Shetty's Kantara At Theaters

Kantara is a supernatural action thriller produced by Hombale Films, well known for the KGF franchise. It stars Rishabh Shetty, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. The film, written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, contrasts a man’s hunger against the environment in coastal Karnataka.

Kantara might have easily been another addition to the lengthy list of action thrillers from the South, but what distinguishes it is how it incorporates mythology into the plot and the exploration of social fault lines caused by caste systems.

A fascinating backstory:

The narrative begins in 1847, when the monarch of a hamlet in coastal Karnataka gave locals a large tract of land in exchange for an idol of the local deity, Panjuri, for eternal bliss and peace. During the trade, the forest spirits told him that if the king ever begged for this territory back, the gods would not forgive him.

In 1970, a descendant of the king wished to reclaim the country. The descendant encounters a local dancer possessed by the deity and requests him for the land during a yearly rite of Bhoot Kola (local worship). The divinity who invaded the dancer’s body flees into the jungle, enraged at his arrogance. After a few days, the descendant dies mysteriously.

Past meets present:

It’s 1990, and another king’s descendant, local landlord Devendra Suttur (played by Achyuth Kumar), wants that land. As the village caretaker, Shiva (Rishabh Shetty), the winner of the buffalo-running game Kambala, is tasked with safeguarding the land. Because it was his father who had vanished as a divinity in the jungle. Shiva’s mother is concerned that he would suffer the same fate as his father.

Muralidhar (Kishore) joins the scene as a new forest officer who wants to reduce tree felling in the area. As a result, he is disliked by the villagers. Leela (played by Saptami Gowda), Shiva’s sweetheart, is a forest warden on Muralidhar’s team.

A combination of dance and action:

Kantara excels in action sequences, beginning with an explosive Kambala race. Rishabh shines in the slow-motion bull race. Stunt choreographer Vikram More, who combines classical dance forms with blood-curdling action, also contributes to the conclusion, putting the audience on the edge of their seats. Arvind Kashyap’s cinematography captures everything perfectly.

The performance of the Bhoot Kola, a yearly ritual devotion of the deity, receives a lot of screen time. Ajaneesh Loknath’s background tune heightens the tales and stories of the land.

Politics of caste

The film delves into the deeply ingrained caste hegemony in southern Karnataka. Devendra, a higher caste landowner, takes over the land of unsuspecting tribals, depriving them of their rights. He does not allow locals to enter his house. When Shiva breaks this rule, Devendra purifies his home. Kantara also strives to emphasise the importance of tribal customs thriving and prospering.

The performance

Rishabh Shetty’s performance as Shiva is notable as the man who will go to any length to protect his village. He is a rebel who prefers to spend his time lazing around with pals and indulging in gluttony. But if somebody dares to point a finger at his parents, his savage anger is unstoppable.

Kishore as Muralidhar, on the other hand, is an upright government officer who is dedicated to his job. Kishore plays this role with grace. As the casteist and greedy landowner, Achyuth Kumar is clever and manipulative.

